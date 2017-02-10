Watch as Randy Travis lifts his voice in song in this brand-new performance

It’s so sweet to hear Randy Travis sing “Amazing Grace.” He turned in another performance of the gospel standard at the all-star benefit show in his honor Feb. 8 in Nashville. The finale performance featured Garth Brooks, Tanya Tucker, Chris Young, Michael Ray, William Michael Morgan and many more stars singing along with Randy.

The world first heard Randy singing again at the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony last fall. He shocked everyone singing “Amazing Grace” just after being inducted into the Hall by his pal Garth Brooks. He later sang the “Amen” at the end of “Forever and Ever, Amen” at the 50th Annual CMA Awards in November.





Randy’s wife, Mary, told us music is still a major part of their lives, as he continues to recover from the devastating stroke that nearly took his life in 2013.

Mary says, “We sing a lot in the car. We sing a lot at home. Music’s his soul. Music’s what he’s made of. We sing quite often. He can sing all the words to all the songs.”

The stroke affected Randy’s ability to enunciate words, but they’re working on getting that back. Randy hopes to play the guitar again one day as well.

“He can chord every single song with his left hand. So, when we can get that right hand working again, he’ll start strumming. It’s all going to fall together eventually. We’re going to keep believing.”