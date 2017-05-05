Watch as this country star experiences every singer’s worst nightmare

It’s the stuff nightmares are made of. Thousands of people are staring at you, waiting for you to lead them in one of the country’s most beloved anthems. And when you open up your mouth, you realize that no one can actually hear you because your microphone is not working.

So what do you do?

Well, you do what Brett Kissel did – you let the audience, the music and the emotion of the moment take over.





On April 30, the Canadian country music star found himself in that exact predicament as he prepared to sing the U.S. national anthem before the Edmonton Oilers/Anaheim Ducks hockey game. When he realized that his mic was malfunctioning, he threw his hands up in the air, encouraging the crowd to sing it for themselves.

And boy did they.

The near sell-out crowd seemed proud to take over the singing duties for “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Robert Clark belted out “O Canada.”

“I’m thinking, ‘oh my God, what is happening…is this for real?’” Brett told TMZSports after the game. “Everyone bailed me out. I didn’t have a plan B. I was thinking that it was turning into an amazing moment.”

We have to agree with you on that, Brett.