Watch Chris Stapleton hilariously spoof ZZ Top with Jimmy Fallon

Chris Stapleton’s latest single, “Either Way,” is a deadly serious piece of classic country music, so you might not expect him to get some big laughs during his “The Tonight Show” appearance this week.

But, think again.

RELATED: Chris Stapleton’s new single just may be his most raw, brutal song yet

Chris teamed up with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Bacon for a hilarious spoof of ZZ Top’s “Legs” as part of the show’s “First Drafts of Rock” feature. Jimmy and Chris were dressed up as the long-bearded Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons with Kevin dressed up as Frank Beard on drums.





The alleged early version of “Legs” they performed included awful lyrics about the woman’s body parts beyond her legs, such as “She’s got a butt check/She’s actually got a pair of them” and “She’s got teeth/sometimes calls them chompers.”

RELATED: Listen as Chris Stapleton breathes new life into a Willie Nelson classic

It was so much fun to see Chris having this much fun, and he sounded great singing those terrible lyrics, too. It just goes to show you Chris Stapleton really can sing anything and make it sound amazing.

Chris returned later in the show to perform the bluesy song “I Was Wrong” from his brand-new album, “From A Room: Volume 1,” available now.