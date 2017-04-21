Watch Kacey Musgraves join Zac Brown Band on a John Prine classic

Anticipation is building for the Zac Brown Band’s new album, “Welcome Home,” which will be released May 12.

The Zac Brown Band is releasing a new single Friday, a cover of John Prine’s “All the Best,” and it features a special guest appearance.

Kacey Musgraves joined the band in the studio to record the song. A clip from the session was posted on Facebook as a preview. The single will be available for purchase on Friday.



