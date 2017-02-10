Watch Kane Brown pay tribute to a hero with this classic cover

Kane Brown was one of the artists honoring Randy Travis at the all-star tribute concert Feb. 8 in Nashville. He grew up listening to Randy thanks to his mom and granddad, who were big fans.

Kane told Rare Country, “My favorite [Randy] songs are ‘Three Wooden Crosses,’ ‘I Told You So’ and “Diggin’ Up Bones.'”

RELATED: Watch as Kane Brown reunites with buddy Lauren Alaina for an infectious duet

Since he has such a low voice, Kane was chosen to sing Randy’s cover of Roger Miller’s “King of the Road.” After he performed the song onstage with Randy sitting just a few feet away, Kane said, “It was awesome, but I was nervous. I picked my song three days before we did this. So, I didn’t know every word. I’ve probably listened to this song 200 times in three days.”





This gig wasn’t Kane’s first time meeting Randy, though. At every one of his concerts, Kane includes his cover of Randy’s “Three Wooden Crosses.” A few months back, Randy got wind of that and surprised Kane during a live radio appearance.

RELATED: Watch as the legendary Randy Travis gives this rising country star the surprise of his life

“The first time I met Randy, I got asked to come into a radio station and sing ‘Three Wooden Crosses,'” Kane explained, “and he was the special guest and he walked in behind me and sat down beside me. I had to finish singing it. So, it was super nerve-wracking.”