Watch Kelly Clarkson absolutely freak out over this birthday surprise

We know Kelly Clarkson loves her babies, but every mom needs some time off every now and then.

That’s why she freaked the hell out when her pals surprised her with a girls’ trip for her birthday. The way they broke the news to her is priceless.

Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

The Instagram video shows Kelly putting together a puzzle that spells out “Pack your bags for a girls’ trip.” When she realized what was going on, Kelly absolutely lost her mind. Her girlfriend and then a guy, who could be her husband Brandon, start telling her they’re suprising her with a girls’ trip, but they’re not telling her where they’re going. Kelly’s mom and sister are going to join them.





Kelly loses her mind at the good news and says, “Oh, I’m going to cry!”

You totally deserve this time with your girls, Kelly. Enjoy yourself and share lots of pictures with us once you get back, OK?

On another note, Kelly is now working on her new album, which she says will have a real R&B feel to it. We can’t wait to hear what she’s been up to in the studio!