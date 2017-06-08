Watch Lauren Alaina bring Reba McEntire to tears with heartfelt acceptance speech

Country music singer Lauren Alaina won big at the “2017 CMT Music Awards” on Wednesday, June 7, held at Nashville’s Music City Center.

The “American Idol” alum took home the trophy for Breakthrough Artist of the Year. She beat out fellow nominees – Brett Young, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown (her high school peer), Luke Combs and RaeLynn.

Lauren had three nominations going into the star-studded night, but it appeared as though she didn’t plan out her acceptance speech. Instead, she had a very raw and emotional moment – one that made her famous presenter cry. You can watch the emotional speech here.





“I’m not good at this, I don’t know what to do,” Lauren, 22, admitted, while struggling to hold back happy tears. “Reba McEntire just gave me an award, so that’s pretty crazy!”

Upon hearing her name being dropped, Reba stepped aside and wiped away a tear from her eye. Of course, Reba knows exactly what it’s like to be in Lauren’s shoes, as she recalled the feeling of winning that particular award prior to giving it out.

“It’s a category that every single artist here can relate to,” Reba said, “I was performing for years before I broke through. I started off playing rodeos and kept working on my music for nearly a decade before I finally got my very first No. 1.”

Perhaps Lauren will feel that same way later down the road. For now, she’s feeling the well-deserved success of her No. 1 single “Road Less Traveled.”

This is the cutest thing every. Congrats on your win @Lauren_Alaina pic.twitter.com/mj41ssfVeX — Jerilyn Manybeads (@GoinOutLikeThat) June 8, 2017

Lauren, who fittingly donned star-shaped earrings for the night, went on to thank those who have helped her along the way.

“Thank you to everybody at CMT, Leslie Fram, the fans… all of these people up here that I’ve watched get awards every year,” Lauren said, “You guys have inspired me. I am so nervous. I don’t get nervous. I can always talk! Jesus, I should have said that first. Sorry, God! Everybody, thank you so much.”