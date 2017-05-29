Watch Scotty McCreery’s emotional Memorial Day tribute to our fallen heroes

Scotty McCreery was on hand for the 28th National Memorial Day Concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. this past weekend. Since the holiday honors those who’ve given their lives in service of our country, Scotty chose to sing his original song, “The Dash.”

That song’s lyrics tell the story of a small-town guy who grew up playing football and found a girl to settle down with before joining the military and ultimately dying for his country. It was pretty emotional to hear Scotty sing that song backed up by the National Symphony Orchestra.





Before his performance, Scotty told Rare Country he was proud to perform for the military crowd in D.C.

“It’s amazing to get the chance to perform on the lawn there at the Capitol Building in D.C. and to sing right there where all the history’s happened, but also for the troops and their families, folks that we’re remembering that made the ultimate sacrifice,” Scotty explains. “It takes a special kind of person to go into the military knowing what might happen. So, I’ve got a lot of appreciation for them. The least I can do is go sing a couple of songs.”

Scotty joined General Colin Powell, Vanessa Williams, Five for Fighting and actors Gary Sinise, Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna on the lineup for this year’s National Memorial Day Concert.