We can’t believe it’s been this long since this classic “American Idol” moment

The 10th season of “American Idol” introduced not one, but two country stars who are still enjoying big careers today.

Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina were both teenagers living in their respective southern hometowns when they tried out for and made it on “Idol” back in 2011. They wowed the judges and fans all season long with their spot-on country performances. When it came down to the final two, Scotty and Lauren were the last ones standing.

The finale aired on May 25, 2011, and tensions were running high as Scotty and Lauren waited to hear which one of them would be crowned the winner of “American Idol.” Scotty took the top prize that year, but we’re all lucky that these two have gone on to much bigger things since their “Idol” days.

Lauren just scored her first No. 1 hit at country radio with “Road Less Traveled,” the title cut from her sophomore album. She’s following that up with the highly personal new song, “Doin’ Fine.”

Scotty is racing up the country charts with his new single, “Five More Minutes.” The video of Scotty performing that song at the Grand Ole Opry has racked up millions of views on YouTube and was named Rare Country’s Grand Ole Opry Moment of the Year, too.