We guarantee you have never heard this Thomas Rhett song sound so sexy

There are songs that we love – and songs that we love even more when new artists remake them.

“Craving You” by Thomas Rhett (featuring Maren Morris) is one of those songs.

While we adore the hit country song that continues to make its way up the charts, it’s this new version by none other than Hollywood hotshot Colton Haynes that seems to have everyone’s attention as of late. Collaborating with Travis Atreo, Colton shows off some impressive country chops with a sexy version of the Thomas Rhett hit, showing off quite a voice in the cool collaboration.





Known best for his work in everything from “Teen Wolf” to his future work on “American Horror Story,” Colton seems to have his hands full in a number of different areas, including his personal life. He is soon set to wed celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.

“We were watching ‘Steel Magnolias’ on the big screen on the beach with candles,” Colton told “People” magazine about his recent engagement. “Then Cher popped up and I was like ‘What is Cher doing?’ … and then she sang ‘I Got You Babe’ and said, ‘You know what to do now.’ I was so confused. And [Jeff] couldn’t get the ring out of his pocket, so they kept playing it over and over. Then it happened, and then fireworks went off and it was amazing. [The wedding is’ already planned. It’s going to be insane.”