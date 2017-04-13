We’ve lost the man who stood beside Johnny Cash onstage for nearly 30 years

After a career that had already spanned more than a decade, Johnny Cash hit his commercial peak in the late ’60s and early ’70s thanks to his blockbuster “At San Quentin” album, as well as his ABC variety program, “The Johnny Cash Show.”

Right by his side in that heyday was guitar player Bob Wootton, who performed on those projects starting in 1968. He went on to play lead guitar for Johnny through 1997.

Here is a recording of the first night Bob played with Johnny after two of Johnny’s other side men couldn’t make it to a gig.

Johnny passed away in 2003, and now we have lost Bob Wootton, too. He passed away April 9 at age 75. Since Johnny died, Bob has helped carry on the memory of “The Man in Black” performing his songs around the world as a member of The Tennessee Three.

Bob leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Vicky, as well as two daughters, Scarlett and Montana.