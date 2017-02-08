We’ve loved watching Scotty McCreery and girlfriend Gabi fall more in love

Sure, they’re young, but Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal have been together for a whopping five years. Scotty shared a photo on SnapChat of his sweet girlfriend as the pair were out on the town celebrating their milestone anniversary. They’re such a poised and gracious couple, it’s hard to believe they were just teenagers when they started dating.
Obviously, we were all introduced to Scotty in 2011 when he won the 10th season of “American Idol.” We met Gabi later that year when she made a cameo in the music video for Scotty’s song “The Trouble With Girls.” Of course, at that time, we had no idea the pair had started dating.
Two years later, Gabi popped up in the video for Scotty’s sassy Top 10 hit “Feelin’ It,” and it was much more apparent that there was chemistry between the two that went beyond acting. There was definite snuggling, hand-holding and even a little kiss.
Now, those of us with Twitter and Instagram pages did a little good-natured investigating and discovered Gabi originally made her debut on Scotty’s Instagram page back in 2012.
Since then, she’s made more and more appearances with her country music man, and boy, do they look sweet together! They’ve celebrated birthdays together:
Vacationed together:
Just hung out:
And celebrated life’s milestones:
Me and this gal went to elementary, middle, and high school together. We both grew up NC State fans, but in 2012, I went off to NC State, and she went off to UNC-CH. The next 4 years she worked tirelessly at school in Chapel Hill, pursuing her dream of becoming a pediatric nurse. I am so proud of her today as all of her hard work has paid off, and she is now a college graduate! If you know anything about me, you know wearing that shade of blue in chapel hill is something I would normally only do if I lost a bet.. But I was proud to wear it today in support of her graduating from the school of nursing at UNC-CH. I can't wait to see what the future holds for her, but one thing is for certain, she's going to be a great nurse! Congrats Gabi! #ShesStillAPackFan #ThatsMyGirl
Of course, we’re all wondering when they’ll cross those next major milestones, but Scotty is only 23 and we don’t want to rush things. Plus, it’s fun watching young love grow, isn’t it?