We’ve loved watching Scotty McCreery and girlfriend Gabi fall more in love

Sure, they’re young, but Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal have been together for a whopping five years. Scotty shared a photo on SnapChat of his sweet girlfriend as the pair were out on the town celebrating their milestone anniversary. They’re such a poised and gracious couple, it’s hard to believe they were just teenagers when they started dating.

Obviously, we were all introduced to Scotty in 2011 when he won the 10th season of “American Idol.” We met Gabi later that year when she made a cameo in the music video for Scotty’s song “The Trouble With Girls.” Of course, at that time, we had no idea the pair had started dating.





Two years later, Gabi popped up in the video for Scotty’s sassy Top 10 hit “Feelin’ It,” and it was much more apparent that there was chemistry between the two that went beyond acting. There was definite snuggling, hand-holding and even a little kiss.

Now, those of us with Twitter and Instagram pages did a little good-natured investigating and discovered Gabi originally made her debut on Scotty’s Instagram page back in 2012.

@gabidugal @irock_bgb @jbowes_3 just chillinnn☀✌😊 A photo posted by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Aug 6, 2012 at 10:08am PDT

Since then, she’s made more and more appearances with her country music man, and boy, do they look sweet together! They’ve celebrated birthdays together:

A big ole happy birthday to my girl @gabidugal! Youre growing up on me.. lol. Hope you have a great day, you deserve it! A photo posted by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Apr 8, 2013 at 12:02pm PDT

Vacationed together:

Enjoyed a nice day on the lake yesterday w/ this goober! And yes i know my hair's crazy. I was at the lake, and she had my hat, lol A photo posted by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on May 27, 2014 at 7:33pm PDT

Just hung out:

Uh oh, there's a lady in my man cave! @gabidugal @yoo_gabagaba A photo posted by Scotty McCreery Official (@scottymccreery) on Feb 7, 2015 at 5:53pm PST

And celebrated life’s milestones:

Of course, we’re all wondering when they’ll cross those next major milestones, but Scotty is only 23 and we don’t want to rush things. Plus, it’s fun watching young love grow, isn’t it?