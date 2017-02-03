Y’all aren’t going to recognize this country trio’s total transformation

When brother/sister/brother trio The Band Perry broke onto the scene back in 2010, fans became accustomed to the way they could easily mix their catchy country twang with some dark themes, which was best demonstrated in songs such as “If I Die Young,” “Better Dig Two” and “Done.” As the years went on, fans knew what to expect from Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry.

Well, not anymore.

The Band Perry threw a curveball in their country journey on Feb. 2 when they announced a different direction for both their look and their music.





“We’ve made an album for you,” they wrote on their socials with a series of very different-looking pictures of the threesome. “Creating it has been the most exciting thing we’ve ever done. It’s led us to disrupt everything that was comfortable and familiar to us a short year ago. If there’s one thing we’ve learned in making it it’s this – being yourself matters. It matters even when not everyone agrees that you should be or understands why it’s important that you are. The album is called ‘My Bad Imagination.’ It’s our very first pop album and tonight the first track will be out everywhere, it’s called ‘Stay In The Dark.’ Listen loud. Thank you for your love, your patience, and for your trust. Come with us.”

“Stay in the Dark” serves as quite a contrast to what fans might expect out of the trio, and their almost grunge-like images on their social media channels is enough to throw anyone for a loop. However, you must applaud these master music-makers for listening to their hearts and following the direction they’re telling them to go.

Listen to the brand-new The Band Perry – and let us know what you think!