You can feel the spirits of the Opry when this country star shares her broken heart

It’s hard to imagine that anyone would breakup with pretty, young Carly Pearce, but when she performed her new single, “Every Little Thing,” at the Grand Ole Opry recently, you could hear the genuine pain in her voice. And you could feel those Opry ghosts wrapping their arms around her.

As personal as the song was to write and now to sing, Carly didn’t hesitate to share it with others — both on the Opry stage and on the radio.

“I don’t think I ever had a moment of feeling like I didn’t want the world to hear it,” she tells Rare Country. “I want to be an open book and I want to be that friend that when you turn it on, you feel like I’m right there.”





The Opry is such a special place for the country newcomer, who got her start at Dollywood. Carly tells us that if she could be any place in the world, it would be in the sacred circle of the Opry stage.

“My heart and my identity lies in country music, that’s where I want to live and I hope to really take that to the Grand Ole Opry,” she says. “From a little girl being in Kentucky that was what I dreamt of doing and so that is important to me. I always joke and say I hope that they know that I’m up for adoption. They can adopt me at any point.”

Carly has already played the Opry stage more than 30 times, and with that kind of commitment to the historic institution, it doesn’t seem like it will be long before that invitation (or “adoption” comes). And when it does, she has her fingers crossed that it’s Dolly Parton that does the inviting. “She is such a part of my story,” she says.

By the way, the true ghosts of the Opry are said to inhabit or haunt the Ryman Auditorium, not the Grand Ole Opry House, although there are murmurings that the spirit of the late Roy Acuff can still be felt in the Opry House.