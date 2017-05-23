Young singer nails “How Great Thou Art” in church, and it’s gone viral

Singing in public is usually a terrifying ordeal for a child. Not for Marleigh Miller, however. She nailed “How Great Thou Art” in church when she was just 7 years old. And while the performance — which was captured on video — happened in 2011, it’s only now going viral.

Clad in a black dress with red ribbons, Miller confidently belts out the rangy song and nails every note.

Miller is 13 now, and we hope she’s basking in all this newfound attention.





She has several other videos on her YouTube channel, including one of her singing Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take The Wheel,” also in 2011, plus a 2015 clip of her nailing LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue.” The most recent videos are from this year, in which a now teenage Marleigh sings “Mom” in church on Mother’s Day, and covers “American Idol” winner David Cook’s “Time Of My Life” anthem at a sports banquet.

Look forward to seeing what’s next from this gifted girl.