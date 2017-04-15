You’ve got to see this hot new Tim McGraw and Faith Hill tour video

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are certainly heating things up on their Soul 2 Soul World Tour. You can see how excited Faith is to be back onstage in this teaser clip, featuring footage from the first few shows.

Faith is clearly whipping the crowd into a frenzy with her hands in the air at one point. Another quick shot shows Faith slapping the floor in a very dramatic move.

Tim and Faith last toured arenas together a decade ago. Before this tour kicked off, Faith told the Associated Press, “I haven’t been on a stage like this in 10 years and that is no lie. I can tell you right now I am fired up.”





Tim added, “She’s ready to turn it loose.”

Tim clearly knows his wife very well. This woman is on fire!

For a full list of Tim and Faith’s tour dates, go to Ticketmaster.com.