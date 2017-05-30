12 of the most lovably jealous canines on the planet were caught on camera and added to this adorable compilation video

Here’s the thing: Dogs can experience jealously, just like humans. They feel that same aggressive and unwelcome sense of displacement that an older sibling feels when they meet their newborn baby brother or sister. It’s pretty much inevitable — as this video demonstrates!

RELATED: Marvel at an adorable puppy who devours a giant milkshake like there’s no tomorrow

The video features 12 jealous pups as they attempt to steal their owners’ attention by any means necessary. Whether it’s licking a lady’s face as she feeds her baby, or tackling another dog out of the way — these crazy canines will do anything to prove their devotion.





Not all of the dogs in the video are desperate for human attention. Some just want what their fellow canines have — like the little dude who chases a car down the street, wishing that he was inside it too.

So if you have a pushy, jealous dog, show them some love before they do something unforgivable.