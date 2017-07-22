A bear literally walked into a liquor store, and that’s not the beginning of a joke

Only in Alaska do bears wander into liquor stores. Video footage from one store shows the bear strolling into the store before a customer chases him out. It’s tough to figure out exactly what kind of bear it is, but according to Alaska Centers, there are three different kinds of bears living in Alaska.

The animal is either a brown or black bear and doesn’t appear to be fully grown. Bears have been known to be pesky, even in the wild, raiding trash cans and campsites. Footage from inside the store shows the animals browsing through candy bars before he is chased out.



