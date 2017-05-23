A bearded Jim Carrey returns to the spotlight and reveals that facial hair makes the man

It’s been a while since we heard from the famous Jim Carrey. He performed in “True Crimes” in 2016 and the latest “Dumb and Dumber” in 2014; but for the most part, he’s been silent. Carrey hasn’t even been making late night appearances, but on Monday night, the star popped up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” where he talked about leaving the spotlight and his beard, which has taken on a life of its own.

RELATED: Jim Carrey’s impression of the great Jimmy Steward has us in stitches

Jim arrived in style, approaching the audience more like a sage than a comedy actor. After the applause failed to abate, Carrey put his hand up and joked, “I just wanted to see what would happen if you stayed until they got tired.” Carrey’s beard was all the rage — and has been since he revealed it to the world via Twitter in April.





Happy Easter or Passover or whatever reason you can find to feel warm and fuzzy. =(:•} pic.twitter.com/Q5f0KT0yhq — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 15, 2017

When Kimmel asked the “Dumb and Dumber” star, “How’s life?,” Carrey admitted, “It’s so beautiful, especially when I’m absent from it.” He continued, “Don’t get me wrong, Jim Carrey is a great character, and I was lucky to get the part.”

RELATED: Jim Carrey pulls off an amazing Matthew McConaughey impression on “The Late Show”

Carrey joked, “There’s something different about me, and it’s that damn beard, and wherever I show up, it becomes the story. It’s a bigger star than me at this point.”