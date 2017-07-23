A beautiful wedding ended in tears when the send-off went painfully awry

This video was uploaded to the ALX BMGINC YouTube channel. It features a newly married couple as they prepare to embark on their new life together — although, the traditional send-off doesn’t quite go according to plan, thanks to the eager foot of their chauffeur.

The video begins with the happy couple exiting their wedding venue as their attendees cheer and wave balloons around. The couple then ceremoniously climbs on to the back of a roofless vehicle and sits side by side while their chauffeur prepares to drive away.

There’s some delay, and the bride and groom just sit there somewhat awkwardly and wave at their guests while being cheered. But the driver eventually hits the accelerator, and that’s when things take a rather nasty — but slightly amusing — turn.

The best bit is the guy who yells “You fucking idiot!” at the driver. Such passion.