A bride-to-be’s fiancé left her for a man, so she’s selling her extravagant engagement ring on eBay — and her listing is morbidly hysterical

A British bride-to-be has put her extravagant diamond engagement ring on eBay, as she’ll have no use for it in the future. The woman listed the 18 ct. white gold ring — which features a diamond “the size of Gibraltar” — for auction on the site after her husband-to-be apparently left her for a man.

She claims that after their engagement, her fiancé started spending “a little too much time” with a friend called Brad. She later found women’s clothing — including white stockings and size 11 pink stilettos — among his belongings.





The woman went on to describe her experience in the listing:

“Here I am. Single, living with my ex fiancé because we’re both too skint to move out with a rock the size of Gibraltar on my finger wondering ‘How many other men have I turned?’ whilst sharing a tub of ice cream with my dog and screaming ‘WHY’ at the ceiling,” the jilted lover confessed.

“The ring is beautiful. But it just reminds me of my failure to grow a penis so I’d like to sell it so I can start my life again,” she continued.

She then made a bold statement about her potential precognitive abilities: “I still have the receipt and the box, as if subconsciously I knew I’d be in my pajamas alone in the middle of the afternoon on a Friday writing this tale on eBay.”

After describing the specifics of the break up and explaining how she uncovered her fiance’s infidelity and true sexuality, she signed off with a lighthearted suggestion:

“Oh and I will appreciate all innuendos related to the fact it’s a ring that I’m selling and Brad probably had a go with my ex fiancés ring etc etc.”

The item has plenty of interest, and this story is going viral, so it’s likely she’ll get a decent amount of money for the ring — which is good. She deserves some good news.

You can see the entire listing here.