A British news anchor misread the teleprompter and dropped an F-bomb right into a hot mic

A British news anchor might be in a little bit of trouble after she misread the teleprompter and dropped the F-bomb into a hot mic. She read, “A Big Ben cover-up, why it’s famous bongs are about to fall silent.” Unfortunately, moments before that, she had a little mishap, getting tripped up with the teleprompter.

Channel 7 Jessica Adamson’s mispronunciation probably would have gone unnoticed as the show cut to commercial. But that one little mistake wasn’t the only one, as only a moment later she can be heard whispering “fuck” into the microphone. Hopefully, her bosses didn’t notice the brief breach of decorum.





