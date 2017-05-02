A classic pie in the face prank ends in tears when an innocent observer becomes the victim

We didn’t think it was possible to mess up the good ol’ pie in the face prank. All you have to do is get a pie and smash it into someone’s face. It’s so simple. There’s not meant to be any collateral damage, and there definitely aren’t meant to be any tears.

But someone somewhere has managed to mess up, and it was caught on camera! So you lucky people get to witness this awesome fail.

Basically, a kid who is celebrating his birthday gets pied in the face, but a good chink of the pie’s topping lands on a younger kid (presumably the other kid’s brother). The younger kid is not happy about the accident, and he demonstrates his unhappiness by crying profusely. Poor kid.



