A cocky Braves fan got a huge head start in a race but completely humiliated himself at the finish line

When someone gets a hefty head start in a foot race, it usually means they were going to lose no matter what. Take the cocky Braves fan in this video, who not only lost, but completely humiliated himself in the process!

RELATED: After too many beers, one Cubs fan let it all hang out

The race occurred between innings of a Braves game against the Mets in Atlanta. One “lucky” attendee was selected for the “Beat The Freeze” contest — which involves racing around the warning track at SunTrust Park against Atlanta’s unofficial mascot, some guy dressed in a skin-tight turquoise body suit. The fan — with his humongous head start — was within spitting distance of the finish line when his excessive confidence got the better of him.





Needless to say, it didn’t end well.

Check out Dansby’s reaction below.