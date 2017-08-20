Rare Humor

A college professor went on an extensive, side-splitting Twitter rant about “the greatest real estate listing in human history”

Gabriel Rosenberg, an Assistant Professor of Women’s Studies at Duke University, went on an absolutely terrific Twitter rant about a bizarre real estate listing.

Turns out, it’s an ugly mansion in Indianapolis that was designed by an eccentric millionaire! It’s like something out of a Vincent Price movie, only way funnier.

Rosenberg was initially taken aback by the ugly trailer parked in front of the ugly house:

But he dug a little deeper and looked at the pictures of the inside — and noticed how completely bonkers the house’s design is.


Superlatives are often overused in real estate listings, but literally nothing about this house makes sense:

Some of the bedrooms, inexplicably, have two beds! Despite this being a mansion with ample space for several single bedrooms. It’s like the eccentric millionaire wanted sets of creepy twins to stay here — and no one else.

We highly recommend you read the entire Tweet thread; it’s as interesting as it is hilarious.

And to make things even more bizarre, the Baha Men stayed there once:

