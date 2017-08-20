A college professor went on an extensive, side-splitting Twitter rant about “the greatest real estate listing in human history”

Gabriel Rosenberg, an Assistant Professor of Women’s Studies at Duke University, went on an absolutely terrific Twitter rant about a bizarre real estate listing.

Hello there. May I show you the greatest real estate listing in human history? This is a thread about it.https://t.co/mRzplQQJI0 — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) August 19, 2017

Turns out, it’s an ugly mansion in Indianapolis that was designed by an eccentric millionaire! It’s like something out of a Vincent Price movie, only way funnier.

The setting is a famously heinous mansion in Indianapolis built by a now deceased eccentric millionaire. — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) August 19, 2017

Rosenberg was initially taken aback by the ugly trailer parked in front of the ugly house:

So let's take a tour the house! We'll start with our exterior shot. Please note the mini-trailer parked in the front yard to the right. pic.twitter.com/copQO2Imkx — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) August 19, 2017

But he dug a little deeper and looked at the pictures of the inside — and noticed how completely bonkers the house’s design is.





Welcome to your combination luxury mansion-dentist's office. pic.twitter.com/KGJimVd5rr — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) August 19, 2017

Superlatives are often overused in real estate listings, but literally nothing about this house makes sense:

Notice that the two chairs at the table face the open stair well. Is this a security kiosk? A registration table? pic.twitter.com/gBHiE8GDhH — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) August 19, 2017

Some of the bedrooms, inexplicably, have two beds! Despite this being a mansion with ample space for several single bedrooms. It’s like the eccentric millionaire wanted sets of creepy twins to stay here — and no one else.

This has house 11 bedrooms. Why did you stage this bedroom with TWO beds? pic.twitter.com/TfJvdtUbp3 — Gabriel Rosenberg (@gnrosenberg) August 19, 2017

We highly recommend you read the entire Tweet thread; it’s as interesting as it is hilarious.

And to make things even more bizarre, the Baha Men stayed there once: