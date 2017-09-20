A comedian wowed the “America’s Got Talent” judges with his joke about a naked vagrant

Stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson is hoping to become the first comedian to ever win the $1 million “America’s Got Talent” prize.

Lawson’s hilarious set on Tuesday evening’s episode — which was all about the time he saw a drugged-up naked man dancing on top of a trash can who asked him for money — earned him a standing ovation from three of the four “AGT” judges (only Heidi Klum remained seated.)

Here’s one of Lawson’s sets from earlier in the season:



