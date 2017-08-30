A comedic genius put “Stayin Alive” over this N. Korean marching film and rewrote history

The United States and our allies have been a little on-edge lately about the threat of a North Korean nuclear strike, but one video editor has us laughing at the hermit nation. In a minute-long clip, North Korean marchers jaunt down a parade route to the tune of the Bee Gees hit “Stayin’ Alive.”

YouTube user In Misery Seek Root Beer uploaded the clip in June and since then, it’s racked up over half a million views. There’s just something about the absurd juxtaposition of a dictator’s marching soldiers and “Stayin’ Alive” — a song that we all associate with John Travolta gyrating his hips in “Saturday Night Fever.”





RELATED: Somebody added squeak toy sounds to McGregor vs. Mayweather, and it beats up the original

On a side note, “Stayin’ Alive” is 100 beats-per-minute, which is the same frequency that is recommended when delivering CPR. Many first responders sing the song in their head when performing the life-saving tactic.