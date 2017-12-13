Fans of the “Harry Potter” series can finally get an extra book fix — if they’re willing to read this outrageous “new” chapter.





Botnik Studios most recently made headlines when the tech company trained a robot to write a script based on the sitcom “Scrubs” and they’ve upped their game for J.K. Rowling’s smash book series.

The company taught their “bot” the entire seven-book series and a team of writers used the trained predictive keyboards to hash out a “spellbinding new” chapter.

The chapter, titled “Handsome One” from fictional book “Harry Potter and the Portrait of What Looked Like a Large Pile of Ash,” featured Harry dipping Hermione into hot sauce after throwing his eyeballs at Voldemort, Death Eaters planting kisses on each other’s cheeks and a sky full of blood — things that are hilarious, yet not too out of the current world of “Witchcraft and Wizardry.”

The humorous chapter ends with with a sure-to-be iconic sentence, “‘I’m Harry Potter,’ Harry began yelling. ‘The dark arts better be worried, oh boy!'”

Nat Towsen, a writer at Botnik, took a confused fan through the bot process, tweeting, “It’s not automated! We have a team of writers who all use the Botnik predictive text keyboard. We trained keyboards on all 7 books and had a big writing jam. Then I took the best pieces of copy, arranged them into a narrative, and wrote some copy to fill in the gaps.

For Potterheads who can’t get enough of Harry’s world, this “book” isn’t the only awesome news. A new interactive game is dropping in the new year where players will reportedly be able to design their own characters that can take some of the classes made famous in the series including Potions and Defense Against the Dark Arts — all without the real-life Dementors.

As far as Harry’s original author, J.K. Rowling has yet to respond to this unauthorized chapter, but we think she’ll be more than amused!