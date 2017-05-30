A couple in Finland have just created a fidget spinner that puts all other fidget spinners to shame

Just when you thought fidget spinners were leaving the realm of relevance, someone comes along and makes a gigantic one that you can’t help but be impressed by.

Beyond the press is YouTube channel operated by a Finnish husband wife and duo of engineers — they also run the very popular Hydraulic Press Channel. They own a 3D printer and a hydraulic press, and you don’t need to be a scientist to imagine the amount of fun they have.

In this video the duo decided to jump on the divisive fidget spinner bandwagon, and capitalized on the trend using their 3D printer. At first, they made a regular-sized fidget spinner from scratch, but that wasn’t enough to quench their thirst for size, so they decided to go all out and create a giant one.

The end result is an impressive specimen. Even if you’re not a fan of fidget spinners, you have to admire their craftsmanship.