A cult classic movie series is poised to make another run at theaters

It’s been a long time since we heard from the drug-dealing, foul-mouthed duo Jay and Silent Bob, but it seems the pair are set to make their comeback. Actor and writer Kevin Smith (who plays Silent Bob) recently tweeted out an image of him and his partner-in-crime, captioning it, in part, “this fall we shoot a follow-up flick.”

16 years ago, #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack was released in theaters. And this Fall, we shoot a follow-up flick called #JayAndSilentBobReboot! pic.twitter.com/bULHxzX3aj — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 25, 2017

Jay and Silent Bob were first introduced to viewers in Smith’s low-budget cult classic “Clerks.” They then followed up with a series of films including “Clerks 2,” Mall Rats” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” Screen Rant notes that Smith has been teasing a few films recently, including “Clerks III.” But that didn’t materialize when he was unable to get the cast together. However, the funnyman seems much more confident about putting his film onto the silver screen this time around. Let’s just hope his tweet comes true.





