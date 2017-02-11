A Dominican Republic newspaper made the one mistake reporting on Donald Trump that we all saw coming

Donald Trump is in the newspapers in just about every country, and his face has quickly become one of the most recognizable in the world. However, one Dominican Republic newspaper still isn’t able to recognize the leader of the free world, and while we can smack them on the back of the head for bad journalism all we want, their mistake is hilarious.

RELATED: Alec Baldwin and Jimmy Fallon faced off with their best Donald Trump impressions in “Box of Lies”

On Friday, Dominican Republic paper El Nacional ran a story about Donald Trump and Israel, but there was one problem–instead of Donald Trump’s photo, they published a picture of Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of the president on “Saturday Night Live.” The Independent reported that “the piece was not intended to be satirical or tongue-in-cheek, which makes the entire error more hilarious.”





RELATED: At a New York City protest, Alec Baldwin took on Donald Trump “SNL”-style even without the hair

A number of Twitter users quickly jumped on the mistake, and it went viral on social media.

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump's banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017

That moment when @AlecBaldwin IS in fact Donald Trump. Hoy es viernes y @ElNacional_RD lo sabe. pic.twitter.com/XEjwnq32M6 — abvn (@abvn) February 10, 2017

Baldwin, who has said he does not enjoy playing Donald Trump but does it for the fans and who has continuously expressed his disapproval of the president, has not commented on the incident. He will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” this week, so there’s a very good chance that he’ll address the mistake in either his monologue or in one of the sketches where he plays the president.