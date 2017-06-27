A fallen tree leads to a girl falling off a horse in an epic wipe out

What seemed like a simple obstacle ending up proving more difficult for a girl and the horse she was riding.

RELATED: Brave kid tries doing parkour, but it doesn’t look as cool as he had hoped

According to the video description, while on a ride through the woods, Emma and Mel the horse encountered a fallen tree standing in their way. Needing to jump over it to continue the journey, Mel seems to clear the tree quite well. However, Emma can’t hold on and tumbles off the horse to the ground.





She bounced back quickly and stood up laughing after the epic wipe out, and she was thankfully uninjured except for “being sore the next day.” Maybe next time she’ll hold on a little tighter.