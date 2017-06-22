A fish funeral turns even more tragic when this funeral crasher appears

After this guy’s fish passed away, he documented its funeral on Snapchat, but he wasn’t expecting the ending that would make an already tragic day even more tragic.

He takes his fish, Dave, to a local river to say goodbye and give him a proper final resting place. After dumping Dave and the water from the fish bowl into the river, things take a dramatic and horrifying turn. A nearby duck took notice of the fish and picks him out of the water with his mouth in front of Dave’s owner, presumably to eat.





While the devastating scene unfolds, viewers can hear Whitney Houston’s “I will Always Love You” playing in the background.

Cue the tears and the cries of despair.