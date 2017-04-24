A Florida woman has gone viral after she used her boyfriend’s balls to apply her make-up (NSFW)

Editorial note: Visible scrotum
Eighteen-year-old Johnna Hines and her 20-year-old boyfriend Damon Richards went viral for making one of the most random make-up tutorial videos of all time.
It started with a tweet:
And then an extremely NSFW video, which you an view here.
That’s right. Johnna used her boyfriend’s scrotum to apply her foundation. Your eyes did not deceive you. She jokingly asked her followers if she should, and they almost unanimously decided that she should, so she did. And she filmed it. And tweeted it. And now they’ve gone viral: Ball Brush Boy and Ball Face Girl.
The rest of Twitter reacted accordingly:
Some people were not amused:
Johnna even took a break from her new ballsy make-up routine to answer some questions:
And to make sure her boyfriend was getting the attention he deserves:
Damon was just happy to be involved: