A Florida woman has gone viral after she used her boyfriend’s balls to apply her make-up (NSFW)

Eighteen-year-old Johnna Hines and her 20-year-old boyfriend Damon Richards went viral for making one of the most random make-up tutorial videos of all time.

It started with a tweet:

y'all dare me to post a video of me using Damon nuts as a beauty blender — johnna (@punkzillaa) April 23, 2017

And then an extremely NSFW video, which you an view here.

That’s right. Johnna used her boyfriend’s scrotum to apply her foundation. Your eyes did not deceive you. She jokingly asked her followers if she should, and they almost unanimously decided that she should, so she did. And she filmed it. And tweeted it. And now they’ve gone viral: Ball Brush Boy and Ball Face Girl.





The rest of Twitter reacted accordingly:

IM FUCKING SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Oh my god https://t.co/SRRkxX2PF5 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) April 23, 2017

Some people were not amused:

makeup is cancelled till y'all learn how to behave https://t.co/6Ls6s7sAcL — mamas (@lauren_alexi) April 23, 2017

Johnna even took a break from her new ballsy make-up routine to answer some questions:

@Ayyeee_maddy girl yes i was so surprised — johnna (@punkzillaa) April 23, 2017

And to make sure her boyfriend was getting the attention he deserves:

AT LEAST FOLLOW MY MAN TOO, HE'S CUTE @richardsdamon13 — johnna (@punkzillaa) April 23, 2017

Damon was just happy to be involved: