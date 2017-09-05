A German man carried 29 huge glasses of beer to break his own world record

A new world record for beer stein carrying was set when a German man carried 29 steins filled with beer for 40 meters.

Oliver Strümpfel broke the record at a festival in Bavaria — a part of the world that really loves beer — Reuters reported. He also held the previous world record, carrying 25 beer steins in 2014.

RELATED: Remembering “SNL’s” bucktoothed, boozed-up salesmen — the “Brasky Buddies”

In order to complete the challenge, he could not spill more than 10 percent of the beer.

“I first did 27, because I wanted to be sure, and then at the end I said, ‘Let’s add another one and get over 30,’” Strümpfel told Reuters. “Unfortunately it didn’t quite work, but having managed to put 29 down … I think it’s amazing.”



