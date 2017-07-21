A Golden Retriever that was eager to get back to shore capsizes canoe

Golden retrievers are known to be dogs that enjoy outdoor adventures, but this one was eager to get out of a canoe and back to shore.

A video shows a golden retriever in a canoe with three people, and the canoe is approaching the shore. The pup can’t wait for the canoe to reach land, though, as he tries to get out of the canoe before it comes to a stop. He ends up capsizing the canoe and sending all three of his human companions into the water.





“Get me out!” one of the girls in the water says as those on the shore laugh.