A group of Irish ragamuffins used a firecracker to unblock a toilet and created a disgusting mess in the process

In this video — which was uploaded to YouTube way back in 2012 — a group of mischievous Irish lads decide to find a definitive answer to the age old question: can a clogged toilet be unblocked with a firecracker?

The answer is yes, but the end result isn’t ideal.

After delicately placing the explosive in the bowl of the filthy toilet, the lads close the lid and retreat to a safe distance. Then the toilet explodes, and poop and porcelain goes everywhere.





It probably took them a long time to clean up, but at least they got a cool story out of it.