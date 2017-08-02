A group of parents got tattoos that were designed by their children, and they’re pretty amazing

WatchCut Video recently uploaded this adorable-yet-frightening video that features real parent letting their kids design their new tattoos for them.

Each parent sat down for a design session with their own child, during which the kids used their vibrant imaginations to concoct some completely wacky designs. The trepidation of the faces of the parents was almost palpable.

A few of the parents tried to steer their kids away from drawing anything too crazy, but it didn’t work. “Whatever you draw, it’s gonna be forever, I just want to make it come from the heart,” one parent told their child.





Their child drew a hot dog.

In the end, all the designs were exactly what you’d expect, and the parents had no choice but to swallow their pride and kiss their dignity goodbye.