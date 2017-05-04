A guy built giant mousetrap in his backyard — obviously, he uses it to obliterate various objects

Usually when someone shares a video that features stuff being destroyed, it involves electricity or molten aluminum. But YouTuber TheBackyardScientist has devised a method of destruction that’s arguably even more satisfying than blowing stuff up.

RELATED: Guy with sword tries to unleash inner ninja on a watermelon — what could possibly go wrong?

Mr. Scientist spent $360 and three weeks of his time creating a giant mousetrap in his backyard. And obviously, he’s not using it to kill mice.

He uses his impressively destructive contraption to smash watermelons, crack coconuts and pulverize coke cans — which makes for some very satisfying viewing.



