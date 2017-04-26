A “Jeopardy!” contestant reflects on a time she had five dates in one day and Alex’s face says it all

In college, Meike went on a date with five guys in one day and didn't enjoy it very much. (But I would like to be her friend.) pic.twitter.com/69tFxxecTL — Emily Guskin (@EmGusk) April 26, 2017

Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” was rather uneventful except for one unexpected moment that made everyone laugh. Alan, a software engineer from California, took home the prize but it was Meike Olin, a retired insurance broker from Wilmington, North Carolina who stole the show.

During the “meet the contestants” segment, Meike discussed dating in college and dished that she once went on five dates in a single day. The contestant explained, “I had breakfast with one guy, I had lunch with another guy, I went to a swim meet with one guy, I had a date with a guy who was in the swim meet for dinner and then I had dessert with another guy.”





Even Alec, who has heard just about everything, couldn’t mask his surprise. The craziest part of the story went untold–this all happened when Meike was in college, well before cell phones, and must have required some superb planning.