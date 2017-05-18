A long-time cast member is walking away from “Saturday Night Live”

A role as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” is a pedigree that can go a long way in Hollywood. The iconic skit show has birthed countless comedy actors who have gone on to storied careers. After nine years on the show, another cast member is stepping away to pursue his own path.

RELATED: Aziz Ansari and Bobby Moynihan have the Uber trip from hell in this “SNL” short about chasing the fifth star

Bobby Moynihan has been with “Saturday Night Live” since 2008 and his new sitcom “Me, Myself & I” has been picked up by CBS. In his time with the show, Moynihan has had a variety of roles, and only Keenan Thompson has been with the show longer at fourteen seasons. Moynihan’s last episode will be this coming Saturday when Dwayne Johnson hosts. On Wednesday, the cast member uploaded a picture of the pitch meeting to Instagram with the caption “last pitch of the season.”





Last pitch of the season! #SNL42 @therock A post shared by Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) on May 16, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

RELATED: Bobby Moynihan’s Riblet takes his SNL return with hilarious results

Moynihan has been behind a number of the show’s iconic sketches, including the “David Pumpkins” bit with Tom Hanks. Some of his most popular roles include second-hand reporter Anthony Crispino and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. Watch his portrayal of Crispino at the “Weekend Update” desk below.