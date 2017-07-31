A magician blew the minds of some fast food employees with a neat disappearing coin prank

Here’s another excellent video from everybody’s favorite magical YouTube prankster, Rahat.

The premise for this video is pretty simple: Rahat visits various fast food establishments, orders an item, attempts to pay with a quarter and then does one of his mind-blowing magic tricks to make the quarter disappear from the cashier’s hands.

Some of the employees are completely dumbfounded, but a few of them smell a rat (or a Rahat).

This isn’t the first time Rahat has pulled the disappearing coin prank:



