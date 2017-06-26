A moment singing in the spotlight turned into utter embarrassment for this poor snotty nosed kid

Poor guy!

This kid just wanted to show off his singing chops, despite an apparent cold, and things ended horribly for him.

As he tried to sing arguably the most popular song from “Frozen,” he started to cough but was determined to make it through “Let it Go.”

When he composed himself and started singing again, the little singer decided to let out one last cough and accidentally shot mucus from his nose!





Next time, maybe he’ll turn the camera off before coughing.