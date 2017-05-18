A new video shows all the trick shots you can make with your giant inflatable basketball

The dudes from Dude Perfect are back with a new trick video. This time, they’re making use of the giant inflatable basketballs and giant basketball hoop they have lying around — as one often has lying around — by showing off trick shots with the enormous sports equipment.

Watch as the bros nail shot after shot using leaf blowers, trucks, helicopters and even fishing poles. They even have creative names for the tricks, such as “The Helicopter Laser Shot” and “The Giant Basketball Rooftop Bomber.”





Some of these may be difficult, as most people who play basketball don’t have ready access to a helicopter, but this video should inspire a few trick shots to try just in time for summer vacation.