A nun, a tree and Super Mario walk into an “SNL” skit, and walk out with a liver disease

The most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live” (Oct. 14) featured this completely bonkers Halloween party sketch that was funny for all the wrong reasons.

The sketch begins with a group of colleagues — including guest host Kumail Nanjiani dressed as Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy” — at an office Halloween party doing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance.

Everyone appears to be having an awesome time. And then the phone rings. On the other end of the line is a guy named of Gregg (played by Beck Bennet). Gregg is the group’s boss who couldn’t make it to the party because he’s at a conference. But his absence is probably for the best, as he is a rather embarrassing confession to make.





It turns out that Gregg has infected all of his underlings with Hepatitis A — much to their dismay. He baked them a cake while infected, and everyone ate a slice — everyone except Aidy Bryant’s character that is. But she’s still infected, because Gregg drank from her fancy water flask.

Thanks a bunch, Gregg!

