A pair of British jackasses used salt and ice to stick themselves to each other and immediately regretted the decision

Apparently, the “salt & ice challenge” was a thing. We have no recollection of it being a thing, but if this video is anything to go by, it was a popular trend — so popular that the dudes in the video decided to take it to another level — with ridiculously painful consequences.

The video was uploaded to the TGFbro YouTube channel, which features a bunch of “Jackass” style stunts being performed by a pair of British daredevils. In this particular video, the lads decide to participate in an extreme version the the salt & ice challenge. They go to a grocery store (a supermarket) and purchase packaged ice and salt in very large quantities — much to the confusion of the cashier.





They lads end up in the bathtub, covered in salt and ice, and eventually try to stick themselves to one another. They appear to be in a huge amount of pain, which is only funny because they did it to themselves.