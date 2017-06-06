A pair of goofs dropped a giant knife on an dilapidated car just because they could

The MegaBots Inc dudes were winding down after a long day of playing with their giant homemade robots when they decided to stab a car with really big knife — yep, it’s just as bonkers as it sounds.

They guys use a crane contraption to drop the 500 lbs, 10-foot-long knife on to the obsolete vehicle and the result is an oddly satisfying audio/visual combination that gave as the urge to stab some metal.

MegaBots Inc is a popular YouTube channel that journals the creation of impressive giant mechanical creations and the fun that can be had with them.

Let’s hope none of these metal beasts become sentient. We’re doomed if they do.