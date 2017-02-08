A picture of Donald Trump in a bathrobe gave Photoshop aficionados a goldmine of inspiration

In a bizarre moment earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer blasted a New York Times article that claimed the president watches TV in his bathrobe, stating, “I don’t think the president wears a bathrobe and definitely doesn’t own one.” Almost immediately, internet sleuths began pouring over the far corners of the world wide web searching for an image of Donald Trump donning a bathrobe. And within a few hours, they struck gold:

imgur/OMGLMAOWTF_com

That image has probably been the most hilarious trolling of the administration and the press secretary. However, it was just an image until the Reddit Photoshop Battles forum got a hold of it and turned it into the stuff of internet dreams.





The late Princess Leia has been replaced by a young Trump, and you can’t unsee this.

imgur/MaverickMcBeef

But at least they fixed it…

imgur/MaverickMcBeef

Notice anything strange? Look at his hands.

Imgur/MaverickMcBeef

He’s been a real-estate mogul, a reality television star, a playboy, a president and apparently he was also a celebrity chef.

imgur/fppfle

Nobody puts Donald in the corner.

imgur/Trax1

The president’s little known cameo in the “Country Grammar” music video

imgur/2thebreezes

No Trump in a bathrobe joke is complete without a Steve Bannon reference.

imgur/doom85

“Draw me like on of your french girls,” a la Titanic

imgur/TheHongKongBong