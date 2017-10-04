A prankster dressed up as the Monopoly Man and attended a super serious Senate hearing

We sent the Monopoly man to the #Equifax hearing to send a message: Forced arbitration gives @Equifax a monopoly over our justice system. pic.twitter.com/6pPtqLNPig — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) October 4, 2017

Appearing behind Richard Smith as he testified on the company’s recent security breach on live broadcasts of the hearing, the activist-prankster took social media by storm with her dapper tuxedo, bowtie, and top hat while twirling an incredibly impressive fake mustache and wiping her brow with paper money. At one point, she even donned a monocle — casually popping it upon her eye (although the actual Rich Uncle Pennybags never actually wore a monocle.)





Someone dressed like the Monopoly guy is photobombing the Senate's Equifax hearing https://t.co/zrZzUYh0nH pic.twitter.com/Vnd14kQFam — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) October 4, 2017

👀 Mr. Monopoly is on hand at the @SenateBanking Committee to offer @Equifax's CEO a get out of jail free card as he testifies. #RipoffClause pic.twitter.com/no1rUj6bgG — Allied Progress (@AlliedProgress) October 4, 2017

In a statement, Public Citizen criticized forced arbitration clauses that it claims have allowed corporations like Equifax to take advantage of consumers without repercussions, comparing them to a “Get out of jail free” card. “Make no mistake: Arbitration is a rigged game, one that the bank nearly always wins,” the statement said. “Shockingly, the average consumer forced to arbitrate with Wells Fargo was ordered to pay the bank nearly $11,000. Bank lobbyists and their allies in Congress are trying to overturn the CFPB’s rule so they can continue to rip off consumers with impunity.”