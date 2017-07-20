A raunchy scene from an old Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta movie gets a savage reworking in this oddly enjoyable video

This amazing video — which was recently uploaded to the seqseqseq YouTube channel — features a scene from a 1985 movie called “Perfect,” which starred John Travolta and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The scene’s original audio has been replaced by the 2005 song “Swing” by rap artist Savage — and it fits perfectly!

RELATED: urn your frown upside-down and get ready to laugh your pants off at these funny movie moments

Without context, this scene seems pretty bonkers. The film has a measly 19% on Rotten Tomatoes, so you almost certainly don’t want to watch it, no matter how appealing this scene makes it look. But you can watch this video over and over again, so why even bother with the movie?





Videos like this are why YouTube is so great. It’s a goldmine of comedy brilliance.